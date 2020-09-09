Tropical moisture means a soggy couple of days ahead

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible mainly south and east across Northern Virginia and southern MD. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph, High: 84 (76-86)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and plenty of fog/mist by morning. Winds: ENE 3-5 mph, Low: 67 (65-71)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Winds: NE 4-8 mph, High: 85 (79-87), Low: 65 (63-68)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible to the south. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Clearing skies throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Our stretch of dry days is finally beginning to come to an end, though some of us will hold off on the rainfall until tonight. The tropical disturbance along the Carolina coast is fast approaching, as clouds have already starting streaming over the area. As the day wears on, this disturbance will continue to push in, eventually putting isolated showers over Northern Virginia and southern Maryland by this afternoon. High pressure is hanging on for dear life to the northeast, so elsewhere across the viewing area we should stay dry with a few rays of sunshine at times. Areas that stay dry should reach into the 80’s, those with more cloud cover and some rain should only get into the 70’s today.

Rain covers almost the entire area overnight as even more tropical moisture gets pushed in. Some heavy rainfall certainly isn’t out of the question, but the leftover influence from the nearby high pressure will likely keep that threat limited. The front hanging west of us the last several days will finally swing through tomorrow, teaming up with all the moisture around for scattered showers and storms. This front then stalls just south and east of us into Friday and Saturday as high pressure nudges in from the north. Friday is looking dry with cooler temperatures and some sunshine. Clouds likely build back in Saturday with easterly flow, and a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out over Northern Virginia. Temperatures continue to trend slightly cooler in the 70’s with the clouds around.

What’s shaping up to be a decently potent low and cold front will push through on Sunday. The best forcing with this storm system should stay north of us, but numerous showers and storms should make for a fairly soggy end of the weekend. All of the rain is likely to head out before Monday begins, and throughout the first day of the new week we’ll clear skies out. A strong area of high pressure will keep us clear and dry into the middle of next week, with very seasonal temperatures of highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s.

Have a great Wednesday and stay dry out there if you can!

Meteorologist Damon Matson