Transitioning from sunshine to clouds, showers move in tonight

Wednesday: Some morning sunshine, then transitioning to cloudy skies by the afternoon. Winds: Var. 5-10 mph, High: 51 (48-54)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers, mainly before midnight. Winds: S 4-8 mph, Low: 40 (37-44)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with gusty winds. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph, Gusts: 25-35 mph, High: 62 (58-65), Low: 44 (40-47)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Getting some sunshine yesterday afternoon after a decently long grey stretch was quite nice, especially since temperatures bumped up a bit. Clear skies are still noticeable this morning, but it won’t be lasting too long. Most of the morning will feature sunshine, but after that clouds start returning rapidly. The next clipper system will be rolling in without delay, but thankfully you won’t need the rain gear, unless you plan on being out and about after sunset. Light rain showers will arrive this evening and will linger around from 7 PM until just after midnight. After that it will be cloudy but dry, and then we gear up for more active weather Thursday.

In the wake of this system, a surge of warmer air will be accompanied by strong winds coming off the mountain tops. This downsloping effect, with winds flying down from the higher elevations, will create very gusty winds. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, expect steady winds of 10-20 mph, with gusts possibly getting into the 40+ mph range along and west of I-81. A High Wind Watch is in effect from tomorrow afternoon into Friday morning for this possibility. So, gear up for these winds and tie down those loose Christmas decorations, otherwise they may be taken away quite easily.

After the showers and the wind, the forecast stays quiet and really won’t be changing much. We’ll continue to have occasional clouds as clipper systems continue to pass just to the north, but no real solid precipitation chances are expected Friday through Sunday. Nearby cold fronts will slowly drop temperatures back down into the 40’s by Sunday, before a new storm system actually drops far enough south to change that. We’ll warm up into the 50’s with a small chance of spotty showers Monday, followed by much cooler and drier conditions once again next Tuesday.

Have a fantastic first day of December!

Meteorologist Damon Matson