A mix of rain and freezing rain is possible overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Areas that hover at or go below freezing may see slick spots late Saturday night and Sunday. The most significant impacts that will affect travel and power will be in Somerset, Bedford, and Garrett Counties, where a quarter to a half-inch of freezing rain is possible.

Lesser impacts will be felt here in the valley, but we may run into some slick spots, especially in higher elevations and areas that near and below freezing. Keep a close eye on air and road temperatures, and take great precautions if you have to travel Saturday night and Sunday.