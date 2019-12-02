Tracking wintry weather for Monday

Drizzle and flurries are possible overnight into Monday. Monday will remain cloudy across the region. Drizzle and flurries are likely, but back off to the west, a secondary system could bring a few rounds of accumulating snowfall.

Western Grant County is in under a Winter Storm Warning for Monday with the potential to see 4-8 inches of snow. Western Mineral, Extreme Western Allegany, Fulton, and Garrett Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory for 2-6 inches of snowfall, the highest of which will be in Garrett County. 2-4 inches possible in the highest mountains in Fulton, Allegany and Mineral Counties.