Tracking wintry weather for Monday

WDVM 25
Measurable snowfall is possible for the highest mountains off to the west.
Periods of drizzle and/or flurries overnight. Expect them to travel with you as you head along to work. We are looking to see measurable snowfall back into the higher elevations to the west as we head through Monday, mainly during the mid to late morning and into the afternoon. Stay tuned for the latest!Posted by WDVM Weather on Sunday, December 1, 2019
