Live Now
Tracking wintry weather for Monday

Tracking wintry weather for Monday

Weather

Measurable snowfall is possible for the highest mountains off to the west.

Posted: / Updated:

Periods of drizzle and/or flurries overnight. Expect them to travel with you as you head along to work. We are looking to see measurable snowfall back into the higher elevations to the west as we head through Monday, mainly during the mid to late morning and into the afternoon. Stay tuned for the latest!

Posted by WDVM Weather on Sunday, December 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Trending Stories