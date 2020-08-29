Tracking the remnants of Laura

The remnants of Laura move through the region. Storms from yesterday night are now across the Eastern Shore and out to sea but leaving 3+ inches of rainfall with it along with flooding. The center of low pressure associated with Laura will move over our region later this morning and exit and clear the area as we head into the afternoon. With drenching rains across Northern Virginia and Southern Maryland, we may see the potential for additional flooding in spots.

A cold front will pass later this afternoon and evening. It should help clear us out overnight. Expect lows will drop into the middle 60's this evening. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 80's. Clouds build back for Monday, however, with another good chance of rain. The current model suggestion gives us 1-3 inches of rainfall Monday into early Tuesday. Do be careful as a secondary flood threat may be an issue Monday into Tuesday.