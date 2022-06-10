Today, the National Weather Service survey team has confirmed that a severe thunderstorm spawned a brief, spin-up tornado between 8:42 and 8:47 PM Wednesday evening, June 8th, near Mechanicsville in St. Mary’s County Maryland. The origins of the severe thunderstorm, were the result of a merger of two separate thunderstorms that approached St. Mary’s County. The tornado initially touch down around an area of residential houses near the intersection of Route 5 and Route 235. At this point, there was a mix of about a dozen uprooted and trunk snaps of both hardwood and softwood trees. One of the trees fell onto the roof of a residence, causing roof damage; fortunately, with no injuries despite the resident being inside the home when it fell.

Rating: EF-0 Estimated Peak Wind: 85 mph

Path Length: 3.3 miles

Path Width: 75 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0