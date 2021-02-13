Wintry Mix moves out this evening

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Our current system moves out this evening, leaving some fog behind overnight and into the early morning. A layer of ice and sleet will continue to be a problem on the roads until we get above freezing Sunday morning. Looking to be cloudy and dry during daytime hours Sunday for Valentine’s Day.

As Arctic air pushes south through the center of the country, it creates a trough allowing multiple low pressure systems to ride up the coast. This will give us another busy pattern this week as we continue with mixed precipitation with each event.

There’s a chance of light showers late Sunday into early Monday morning. The more consistent mixed precipitation begins later in the day into Tuesday morning. Once this moves out, we will have downtime through Wednesday to capture a little bit of sun. Another round of rain, sleet, and snow on Thursday as it changes over to rain overnight into Friday morning. We should clear out nicely for much needed sunshine on Saturday to start your weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mixed precipitation ending before midnight. Cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20’s.

Sunday: Cloudy. Light winds 5-7 mph. High’s in the mid to upper 30’s. Chance of a scattered shower in the late evening into early Monday morning.

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation early. Rain and mixed precipitation likely in the evening. Highs in the mid 30’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with mixed showers through the morning. Highs will be in the upper 30’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 30’s.

Thursday: Rain, snow, & sleet likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of rain early. Highs will be in the low 40’s.

Saturday: Sun returns with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Enjoy your Valentine’s Day!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro