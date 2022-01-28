Winter will be with us all weekend

Good Thursday! Snow will continue throughout the first half of the night as temperatures will drop below freezing in all locations. The thinking continues to be that all locations should see a widespread 1-2 inches with higher elevations possibly getting into the 2–4-inch range (i.e., Allegheny Front region). For locations east of I-95, they should see the highest totals, with 3-5 inches expected across St. Mary`s and Calvert Counties. As the snow slowly departs, the wind will start to pick up out of the northwest during the second half of the night as the coastal low strengthens offshore. By sunrise Saturday, the storm will continue to rapidly strengthen as it lifts off toward the northeast, and snow showers will likely continue through the first half of the morning for counties directly adjacent to the bay, but elsewhere snow will have moved out prior to daybreak. With the snow leaving late Saturday morning, the weather story turns to the winds and the very cold temperatures that will follow. Throughout the day the winds will be sustained between 15-20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Saturday evening the thermometer will plummet into the teens and with the wind still howling, wind chills will potentially reach 15 to 20 degrees below zero over the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Front! Sunday, the winds will relax, but the cold air will continue to hang around under partly cloudy skies. Dry weather and mainly sunny skies will start next week, and above normal temperatures are likely, heading into the Wednesday and Thursday timeframe. Another cold front will help to boost the thermometer into the lower 50s by Thursday afternoon, but rain showers are also in the forecast. The front will cross our coast Thursday night and a return to colder temperatures will be seen.

Here is a look at the expected storm track and who will be impacted on Saturday. Not much has changed, so most of us WILL NOT see any big snow, but instead some light snows on the order of a trace to two inches. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Bundle up on Saturday folks! Another shot of very cold air is on the way for Saturday and the weekend, in general. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Light snow. Cold! Temperatures range from 11-25 degrees.

SATURDAY: Early day coastal snow showers then gradual clearing. Windy. Highs in the 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. Highs around freezing.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: Chilled sunshine. Highs range from the mid-30s to the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warming. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the 30’s.

Have a safe great night and weekend!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner