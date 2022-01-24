Winter weather overnight for the mountains

Good Monday! A clipper system will move just north of the area overnight, bringing snows to the mountains, but dry elsewhere. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Garrett County, Maryland, and interior Grant County, West Virginia until 7 am Tuesday. A couple of inches of snow may accumulate in those counties. A few spots of rain or snow showers may even spill east and into the Potomac Highlands, eastern West Virginia, and northern Virginia, but any precipitation will be light, and little or no snow accumulations are expected. A light southerly wind along with more clouds means that it will be a bit milder tonight compared to recent nights, with temps ranging from the mid-20s to the mid-30s. The cold front associated with the fast-moving system will pass through the region Tuesday afternoon and that will help to usher in much colder air later in the day. Before that happens; however, temperatures may get up into the lower 40s before the front moves through. Clear skies Tuesday night will help to bring very cold conditions back to the region, as lows, Tuesday night will be in the teens for most places, single digits to near zero in the Allegheny Highlands. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will be in the 20s to lower 30s for most places and lows Wednesday night will be below zero in the colder valleys west of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the teens around Washington and Baltimore. Dry and chilly weather will continue into Thursday, as high pressure stays near the region. Friday into Saturday; however, long-range forecast models are developing a coastal storm off the North Carolina coast and have it moving up towards the area. We still have time to watch it, but currently, confidence has risen regarding our area seeing some winter weather.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy skies with mountain snows. Temperatures range from 24-37 degrees.

TUESDAY: AM mountain snows, then variably cloudy. Turning much colder late day. Highs in the low 40’s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and very cold. Highs in the mid-20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around freezing.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with late-day rain /snow showers. Highs in the 30’s.

SATURDAY: AM snow showers then gradual clearing. Highs around 30 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around freezing.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

Have a safe great night! Meteorologist Scott Sumner