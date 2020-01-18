Winter Weather Advisory until 7 p.m. Saturday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow. Accumulations will generally be light, but areas to the north could see a little bit more, no warnings as of 9 a.m., but we will keep an eye on things.

North or the Mason-Dixon may see 2-3 inches of snow. South of the Mason-Dixon 1-2. DC, I-95, and I-66 regions to see less than one inch. They may see a switch over to rain quicker than the rest of us but take a little bit more precaution anyway. It may be slightly more slippery outside since it isn’t just a snow or sleet event.

As temperatures rise in the upper atmosphere with the warm front moving through, it will melt anything coming down as sleet or snow and melt it all down to freezing rain. Give your self a bit of extra time when you are out and about. Freezing rain will also compact the snow as regular rain does.

Sunday looks better with things beginning to clear out. Temperatures will also stick into the 30’s for at least half of the week but will change as we head into the latter half. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Overcast skies with a mix of wintry precipitation. Some accumulation is possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday night: Wintry precipitation to exit the region. Lows will be in the 30’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Some clearing with 25 mph wind gusts. Highs will be in the low to mid 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 30’s.

Tuesday: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 30’s.

Wednesday: Skies will be sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s.

Thursday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Friday: Warming on up with partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Stay safe this weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen