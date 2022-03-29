Good Tuesday! Tonight, clouds will be on the increase as a warm front head in our direction. After midnight, precipitation, in the form of rain, freezing rain, and snow, will move across the region which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight to late Wednesday morning. Overall, accumulations look to be a light glaze for areas south and east of Garrett County, Maryland with Garrett potentially seeing up to a tenth of an inch of ice. After the morning mix moves away, the rest of Wednesday looks to be partly cloudy, as temperatures rise into the upper 50s to low 60s across much of the area. Thursday a strong cold front approaches from the west and the weather will begin to rapidly go downhill. A few strong thunderstorms are possible by mid-morning, but there is a better chance for storms later in the day and early evening. The main threat looks to be damaging winds, but we cannot rule out an isolated tornado. The Severe Storms Prediction Center has areas closer to the I-95 corridor under a Slight Risk of seeing severe storms with any threat likely to continue into Thursday night. Behind the front, on Friday, it looks to be partly cloudy and breezy with the thermometer dropping out of the 70s and back into the 50s. High pressure will stick around for the weekend under partly cloudy skies.

Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for tonight…it is looking to be a beautiful early half of the night before clouds increase and overnight rain/snow showers develop. Use caution heading into work early tomorrow, especially west of I-81. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and overnight showers. Lows range between 29-42 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: AM showers then partly cloudy. Highs around 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy with rain and scattered storms. Some might be severe. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonally chilly. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Highs around 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Stay warm and have a great night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner