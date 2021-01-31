Winter Storm Warning in effect for Sunday

Nearly the entire coverage area is under a Winter Storm Warning.

While most of us will at least see 4-8 inches of snow, some areas could see more or less depending on localized factors. We continue to track snow’s potential to transition over to a rain-snow mix, with some locations seeing icy conditions from freezing rain.

While most will see a glaze of ice, some may see a light coating up to a tenth of an inch. However, some may see moderate icing up to a quarter of an inch overnight Sunday into early Monday. Expect icy roadways late Sunday night and a prolonged Monday morning commute. Many across the area may not see their Winter Storm Warnings expire until early Tuesday.

Click here for previously LIVE VIDEO: Snow arriving in the LocalDVM region Sunday morning.

Take care on the roadway. Telecommute and keep off the roads if at all possible. The less traffic on the roadway, the better especially given these potentially dangerous icy conditions. Use extreme caution on bridges, overpasses and roads lesser traveled.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Snow likely. Highs will be in the 30s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20. Daytime snowfall will range between 2-4 inches.

Sunday night: Snow with some freezing rain. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph—glazing of ice possible along with about an additional inch of snow.

Monday: Snow and freezing rain continue. Highs will be in the 30s with a north wind at 5-15 mph and 25 mph wind gusts. Another inch of snow possible.

Tuesday: Snow early with chilly conditions. Highs will be in the 30s with 30 mph wind gusts.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40s.

Friday: A chance of an early mix, then mostly rainfall during the afternoon. Mainly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Another chance of an early morning mix before switching to all rain with daytime highs in the 40s.

Have a safe start to the work week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen