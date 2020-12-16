Winter storm brings heavy snow, sleet, and even rain

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers arriving by mid-day. Snowfall will pick up in intensity through the afternoon in the evening, mixing with sleet and freezing rain at times, especially to the SE. Rain is expected for areas east of I-95. Winds: ENE 8-12 mph, High: 32 (28-36)

Wednesday night: Cloudy and windy with snow, heavy at times, and more of a mix to the SE. Travel will be extremely difficult, if not impossible. Winds: N 10-20 mph, Low: 25 (22-28)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few AM flurries. Winds: NNW 4-8 mph, High: 35 (32-39), Low: 23 (20-26)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

1st Day of Winter: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

We’re setting the table for our storm system later today, and clouds across the area are a sure sign of that. Temperatures are currently below freezing, mostly in the upper 20’s across the area. There is no precipitation so far either, but once that does begin to arrive later this morning it will fall in the form of snow because it will be cold enough. Snow showers will begin from southwest to northeast from 10 AM to 1 PM, picking up in intensity through the afternoon. As this storm strengthens along the coastline, it will hold its track along the coast while pulling in more warm air further inland. This is the big change from yesterday, and it means more locations will see sleet mixing in with the snowfall. This will limit snowfall totals even more, but a corridor of heavy snowfall along and west of I-81 is still going to occur.

Areas along and east of I-95 will see mostly rain, with counties to the west such as Loudoun, Fairfax, and Montgomery Counties sticking with mostly a snow/sleet mix during the day. That chance of at least a few hours of mixing expands into Northern Virginia and Frederick (MD) and Jefferson (WV) Counties as well. All snowfall is expected across the rest of the viewing area from there. Snowfall totals will range from a trace to 2” where more rain prevails, to 3-7” where sleet mixes in, and then the heaviest bands of snow will still drop around a foot of snow across western MD, WV, and southern PA. No matter what you may see more of, this mess will create many impacts. Travel will be extremely difficult if not impossible tonight, and some downed power lines will be possible as well. By tomorrow morning, all of this will be over, with just a few flurries around.

Some more good news is that we’re going to have plenty of time to dig out from this event and only gradually melt some of the snowfall without many issues. The rest of the week will feature high pressure overhead, with sunny skies and chilly temperatures. We’ll make a return to the lower 40’s over the weekend, as a couple of weak lows pass by and increase cloud cover, but really don’t lead to any sort of measurable precipitation. We’ll stay wedged between high pressure and weak disturbances into the official start of winter next week, giving us slightly above average temperatures, variable cloud cover, and dry conditions.

Stay safe out there and enjoy the snow if you see some!

Meteorologist Damon Matson