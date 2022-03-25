Happy Friday! After a dry day across the area, that will change overnight across the Allegany Front region, as a powerful clipper system brings upslope rain showers followed by snow showers at elevations above 2000 feet. Forecast models are also pointing toward snow accumulation too, as temperatures drop into the 20s across mountain locales and range between the mid-30s to low 40s elsewhere. Saturday, snow showers are forecast to continue for the Allegany Front, with models now indicating that snow amounts may get to around half a foot across the mountain tops, even with it being early Spring, and the sun’s rays being notorious for reducing snowfall amounts. East of the Blue Ridge and I-81, rain showers look to be the main form of precipitation with this strong clipper system as it passes over the area, but those rain showers could mix with snow as temperatures continue to fall. In addition to the showers and the cooldown, the winds will pick up, gusting to 20 to 30 mph with locally up to 40 mph, especially along higher terrain. By Saturday night all precipitation stops, except over the Alleghenies where the snow will continue to fly. Sunday will be even chillier than Saturday, even though it will also be mostly sunny, and it will continue to be breezy. All-mountain snow showers will wind down the second half of the day, to be followed by a very cold Sunday night. Expect the thermometer to drop to the 20s, with teens across the Alleghenies. As we start a new week, Monday will bring breezy, dry, and colder than normal temperatures; however, the cold air will retreat quickly as a developing warm front moves into our cities and towns as early as nightfall on Tuesday. As the warm front lifts north, much warmer temperatures should ensue followed by rain and a few thunderstorms late next week.

Winter is struggling to hold on, but a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight into Saturday for Western Maryland and Inland West Virginia for snow accumulation. A couple of inches are possible in elevations above 2000 feet. – Stay tuned! – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy. Mtn. showers. Lows range between 35-45 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed precipitation. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY: Sunny and cold. Highs around 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with overnight showers. Highs around 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with morning showers. Highs around 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Have a great and safe night and weekend!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner