Winter returns late week and into the weekend

A WARM FRONT HAS APPROACHED THE AREA FROM THE SOUTH, WHICH HAS LED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE AREA THIS MORNING. AS WE HEAD TOWARD THE EVENING HOURS THE RAIN CHANCES SHOULD DECREASE, WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF SOME BREAKS OF SUNSHINE, CLOSER TO THE WARM FRONT. TONIGHT, HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD OVERHEAD GOING INTO WEDNESDAY, BRINGING MORE DRY AND MILD CONDITIONS AND FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. A STRONGER COLD FRONT WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA WEDNESDAY NIGHT, GOING INTO THURSDAY, WITH BREEZY AND NOTICEABLY COLDER CONDITIONS BEHIND THE FRONT. THE COLDEST DAY; HOWEVER; IS ON FRIDAY, AS THE CENTER OF THE HIGH TO OUR NORTH WILL LEAD TO A NORTHERLY WIND DIRECTION AND BRING IN COLDER AIR FROM CANADA.

LATE FRIDAY AND INTO THE SATURDAY, WE’LL MONITOR THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME WINTER WEATHER TO MAKE A RETURN TO THE REGION. WITH SOME COLD AIR IN PLACE AHEAD OF THIS SYSTEM, WHATEVER PRECIPITATION MOVES INTO OUR AREA, COULD POTENTIALLY FALL IN THE FORM OF SNOW AND POSSIBLY FREEZING RAIN. THE BEST AREAS TO RECEIVE WINTRY WEATHER WOULD BE NORTHWEST OF THE I-95 CORRIDOR. WHILE WE ARE STILL SEVERAL DAYS OUT, FROM THIS EVENT, IT’S STILL WORTH MONITORING. LONG RANGE MODELS CURRENTLY HAVE THE COLD FRONT THROUGH OUR REGION BY SUNDAY MORNING WITH MOST PRECIPITATION DONE BY SATURDAY EVENING. HIGH PRESSURE IS THEN FORECAST TO BUILD BACK INTO OUR REGION SUNDAY INTO MONDAY.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR PATCHY FOG. LOWS: 35-45. WINDS WEST 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND PLEASANT. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY AND TURNING COLDER. HIGHS FROM THE LOW 30S TO THE MID 40S.

FRIDAY: SUNNY AND COLDER. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 30S.

SATURDAY: MORNING WINTRY MIX CHANGING TO RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS FROM THE UPPER 20S TO UPPER 30S.

SUNDAY: MORNING CLOUDS THEN CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID 30S TO LOWER 40S.

MLK DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND STAYING COLD. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 30S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 20S TO MID 30S.

