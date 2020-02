Winter makes a return to the area

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! THE SUN HAS RETURNED, BUT SO HAVE THE WINDS! THE MORNING AND AFTERNOON WERE VERY WINDY AS WINDS EXCEEDED 40 MPH AND TONIGHT THE BRISK CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE, GRADUALLY DIMINISHING OVERNIGHT. A FEW FLURRIES OR A SNOW SHOWER ARE POSSIBLE, PARTICULARLY OVER NORTHERN MARYLAND, WITH MORE FREQUENT SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY ALONG AND WEST OF THE ALLEGHENY FRONT. LOWS WILL BE IN THE 20S FOR MOST OF THE AREA, EXCEPT NEAR FREEZING NEAR THE BELTWAY AND THE WATER. IN THE MOUNTAINS, WIND CHILLS COULD DROP DOWN TO 0 DEGREES, SO NO MATTER HOW YOU SLICE IT, IT WILL FEEL LIKE WINTER IS BACK! THE STORM SYSTEM THAT MOVED THROUGH OUR AREA THIS MORNING WILL STALL OVER THE NE US AND EASTERN CANADA THROUGH SATURDAY, KEEPING US COLD. OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS, FORECAST MODELS HAVE BEEN SHOWING UPSLOPE MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS, WHILE THE REST OF OUR FORECAST AREA REMAINS DRY. TEMPERATURES LOOK TO BE NEAR TO SLIGHTLY BELOW NORMAL DURING THE DAY WITH CHILLY OVERNIGHT TEMPS IN THE 20S. THE THREAT OF UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS WILL TAPER OFF BY SATURDAY MORNING BEFORE HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS INTO OUR REGION SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. SPEAKING OF THE WEEKEND, THE COLDER OF THE TWO DAYS WILL DEFINITELY BE SATURDAY, WITH HIGHS REACHING ONLY UP INTO THE MID TO UPPER 30S FOR THE MAJORITY OF OUR FORECAST AREA. SATURDAY NIGHT LOWS WILL DROP DOWN INTO THE 20S FOR ALL OF OUR FORECAST AREA. ON SUNDAY, AFTER A CHILLY START, AFTERNOON HIGHS SHOULD MODERATE CLOSE TO NORMAL, WHICH IS IN THE UPPER 40S AND LOWER 50S, UNDER A SOUTHWEST WIND.

EARLY NEXT WEEK, A WEAK STORM WILL TRACK ACROSS THE GREAT LAKES LATE MONDAY INTO TUESDAY, LIFTING A WARM FRONT ACROSS THE AREA AND BRINGING SOME LIGHT RAIN TO THE REGION. THE TRAILING COLD FRONT WILL STALL NEAR THE AREA TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY, MAINTAINING RAIN CHANCES TO THE AREA AND WARMING UP THE TEMPERATURES DURING THIS TIME. BY THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK A STRONGER STORM SYSTEM WILL LIFT WELL TO OUR WEST, BRINGING ABOUT SOME DRY WEATHER WITH VERY MILD TEMPERATURES (HIGHS MAYBE REACHING 70) BEFORE THE TRAILING COLD FRONT ARRIVES AND BRINGS MORE RAIN AND POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORMS TO THE AREA. STAY TUNED!

TONIGHT: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY, WITH SCATTERED FLURRIES. LOWS IN THE 20S AND 30S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-30S TO LOW 40S.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS RANGING FROM THE UPPER 30S TO NEAR 50 DEGREES.

MONDAY: CHANCE FOR RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!