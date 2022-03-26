Good Saturday! Most of the rain/snow that we saw this afternoon will begin to move out of the area as we head into the evening. Temperatures tonight will dip down into the 30’s. Mountaintops will continue to be in a Winter Storm Warning until 5 a.m. Sunday. Snow for the mountains will begin to taper off heading into Sunday morning. Reduce visibility along with some power outages could occur due to gusty winds. A second cold front will move through on Sunday, which will reinforce colder air and possibly see more rain/snow showers develop. High pressure will begin to move over the Great Lakes Sunday night into Monday. This will give us drier, yet chilly conditions. Wind chills are expected to dip into the teens to single digits Sunday night into Monday. Warmer air will usher on Tuesday as winds begin to shift from the south. High pressure will begin to shift offshore for our Wednesday as low pressure begins to approach. As the low pressure moves through we can see a mixture of light freezing rain and rain Wednesday morning. There is a slight Winter Storm Threat for the Allegheny Front Tuesday night into Wednesday. By late Wednesday the system will begin to move out of our area. By Thursday, another cold front will approach bringing some heavier bands of rain into the area and possibly thunderstorms. The main hazard for this event looks to be the damaging winds with isolated large hail. By Friday morning, we will see drier but colder air mass work its way into our area.

Here is a 7-day

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: A chance of showers, with westerly gusty winds with lows in the 30’s to 40’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with gusty NW winds and chilly wind chills. Highs in 40’s and lows in the 20’s.

MONDAY: Chilly start! Wind chills in the teens to single digits. Mostly sunny skies with gusty NW winds with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 30’s.

TUESDAY: Still pretty chilly but a bit warmer. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: AM mixing then switching over to rain with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 50’s and lows in the 40’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 50’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60’s and lows in the 40’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with cold returning! Highs in the 50’s and lows in the 40’s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward