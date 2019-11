Winter feel on Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- THIS EVENING, TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BOTTOM OUT INTO THE UPPER 30S TO LOWER 40S, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES. OUR NEXT COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO CROSS THE AREA LATE THURSDAY AND BRING THE NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN. THE LATEST FORECAST MODELS HAVE BEEN TRENDING A LITTLE FASTER WITH THE ARRIVAL OF RAIN AND THE FRONTAL PASSAGE. IT NOW LOOKS LIKE THERE WILL BE A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS FOR THE THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE AND SPREADING THROUGH THE REST OF THE AREA DURING THE AFTERNOON, BEFORE EXITING QUICKLY TO THE EAST BY MID EVENING. THERE COULD BE A FEW SNOW SHOWERS OVER THE MOUNTAINS LATE THURSDAY NIGHT, BUT I’M NOT ANTICIPATING ANY ACCUMULATIONS. BEHIND THE FRONT, FRIDAY WILL BE MOSTLY SUNNY TO SUNNY AND BRISK WITH WIND GUSTS UP TO 30-35 MPH, AT TIMES. THE WIND WILL HELP TO MAKE FRIDAY FEEL VERY COLD, AS THE THERMOMETER WILL HOLD IN THE LOW-MID 40S DURING THE DAY, BUT IT WILL “FEEL-LIKE” IT’S IN THE LOW 30S. FRIDAY NIGHT, AFTER THE WINDS, RELAX, WE’LL SEE THE TEMPERATURE DROP INTO THE LOW AND MID-20S! FOR THE WEEKEND, BOTH DAYS LOOK CLEAR AND CHILLY, BUT DRY. SATURDAY IS FORECAST TO BE THE COLDER OF THE TWO DAYS ( STAYING IN THE 40S), AS HIGH PRESSURE MOVING IN FROM THE NORTHWEST WILL BUILD INTO THE REGION. SUNDAY; HOWEVER, THE AREA OF HIGH PRESSURE WILL HAVE PUSHED OFFSHORE AND A SOUTHERLY WIND AHEAD OF THE COLD FRONT WILL BOOST TEMPERATURES UP INTO THE 50S.

AS WE HEAD INTO THE BEGINNING OF THE WEEK, THE WEATHER COULD GET INTERESTING. THE AFOREMENTIONED COLD FRONT WILL PUSH THROUGH THE AREA ON MONDAY, WITH MUCH COLDER AIR POURING IN BEHIND IT. ADDITIONALLY, SOME PRECIPITATION MAY BE LEFTOVER BEHIND THE FRONTAL PASSAGE, SO WE COULD SEE SOME SHOWERS FALL MONDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT IN THE FORM OF RAIN, EVEN MIXING WITH SOME SNOW, PRIMARILY NORTH AND WEST OF I-95, BUT I CANNOT RULE OUT SOME FLAKES ALONG THE I-95 CORRIDOR, AS WELL. ON TUESDAY, A COUPLE OF LONG-RANGE FORECAST MODELS DEVELOP AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE RIDING THE COLD FRONT THAT IS OFF OUR COAST. WITH THE COLD AIR IN PLACE, SEEING SOME SNOW SHOWERS WOULD BE A GOOD BET. HAVING SAID THAT, THERE IS STILL A LOT OF VARIABILITY WITH THE LONG-RANGE MODELS, SO, FOR NOW, IT JUST NEEDS TO BE WATCHED OVER THE COMING DAYS TO SEE IF ONE MODEL STARTS TO TREND TOWARDS ANOTHER. RIGHT NOW, I WILL INTRODUCE AT LEAST A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW FLURRIES FOR LATE TUESDAY CLOSER TO THE I-95 CORRIDOR. STAY TUNED!