Windy and bitterly cold into Monday

Wind chills in the 20's overnight and highs in the upper 40's Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – It’s going to feel like winter tonight so grab your hat and coat! Our temperatures will plummet to the low 30’s. The winds have already picked up and they will increase overnight making for some bitterly cold wind chills into the 20’s.

There’s a Wind Advisory in Effect for 6 AM to Noon Monday. NW winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Areas would be DC, Central/Northern MD, Northern VA, Eastern Panhandle of WV.

There’s also a Winter Weather Advisory in Effect until 1 PM Monday. Snow expected with accumulations of 3-5 inches. Areas would be Southern PA, Western MD, and Northern WV.

We’ll have a cold start Monday and not much of a warm-up as we only crawl into the upper 40’s. Expect West winds over 20 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Things will begin to calm down by evening with nighttime temperatures into the mid to upper 30’s.

There’s a warm-up on the way for the rest of the week. Mostly sunny and dry conditions all week long with near normal temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. It gets even more mild by the end of the week as we approach 70 degrees on multiple days.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Clearing skies, windy, and cold. West Winds 18-23 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Lows will be in the low 30’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, bitterly cold, and gusty conditions. Winds W20-24 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds late. Highs in the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro