Winds will continue into Tuesday

Good Monday! Most of the snow might be gone, but this evening will continue to feel like the month of January, that it is. It will be cold and brisk with the temperatures

mainly in the 20s, with some sheltered spots seeing teens under gradually clearing skies. Tuesday will feature much more sunshine, as high pressure passes just north of the region into early Wednesday. The wind will continue to be an issue throughout the first half of Tuesday, but gradually subside heading into the evening. Afternoon highs Tuesday will remain near normal and overall, it will feel considerably more pleasant. Wednesday a cold front will approach the area from the south, and with light winds, the thermometer will rise into the mid-40s and above seasonal normal levels. Overnight Wednesday, some light precipitation, in the form of rain and snow showers, looks to give the area a glancing blow. All precipitation moves out early on Thursday and then once again our temperatures will take a tumble. Chilled sunshine will be with us on Friday with daytime highs hard-pressed to get to the freezing mark, even in D.C.! In the long-range, the forecast becomes murky, as all the long-range forecast models are split on what should happen with a coastal storm. One model gives the area more snow, while another model says the snow stays along and east of the I-95 corridor, and then a third model has the region precipitation free. Bottomline stayed tuned to the WDVM weather team each day as we pinpoint the weather scenario for the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned!

Our furthest western counties will continue to see the snow pile up overnight, so the NWS still has a winter storm warning in effect for Garrett County, Maryland, and inland Mineral and Hardy counties in West Virginia. -ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Snow for the mountains, windy and cold. Temperatures stay in the upper 20’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny early then becoming cloudy with overnight showers. Highs in the mid-40s.

THURSDAY: Early rain/snow showers, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower ]to mid-30s.

FRIDAY: Dry and very cold. Highs in the 20’s.

SATURDAY: Possible morning snow showers, then quickly becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 20’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30’s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid-30s.

Have a safe great night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner