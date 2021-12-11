Winds will begin to diminish heading into Sunday

Good Saturday! Mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms are expected for our Saturday as a strong cold front passes through. Our serve weather threat is low, but it is not zero for our Saturday night. The main threat is the gusty winds. We could see wind gust up to 20-40 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 1 a.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021. As this storm moves east of the Blue Ridge Mountain, they can strengthen. This storm can bring stronger winds. The tornado threat for our Saturday is very low, but it is not zero.

However, the line of showers is expected to move out of our area by midnight. Winds will continue to be gusty even after the cold front passes but will diminish as we head into Sunday. Once the cold front moves out of the area, our temperatures will be cooler, with lows dropping into the 30’s. High pressure will begin to take control, bringing us some sunshine throughout the first half of the week. Temperatures will be close to average as they drop into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Another cold front will begin to work its way into the area late Thursday into Friday, which could spark a light shower.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy skies, with showers, lows in the mid-lower to mid 30’s.

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns with gusty winds, highs in the upper 40’s to low 50’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, with highs in the mid 50’s and lows in the lower to mid 40’s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 50’s and lows in the lower to upper 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to upper 50’s and lows in the lower to mid 40’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies highs in the mid to upper 60’s and lows in the mid to upper 40’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to 50’s to lower 60’s, and in the lows, upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

SATURDAY: PM showers with cloudy skies, highs in the lower to upper 50’s and lows in the lower 40’s.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward