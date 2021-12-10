Winds set to increase dramatically with Saturday’s cold front

Happy Friday! Tonight, temperatures will be milder than past evenings, ranging between the upper 30s to around 50 degrees, but the main weather story will come on Saturday, as a strong cold front will move through the region. The setup suggests that a line of storms move through the area late Saturday afternoon (between noon and 3 pm) and into the evening periods. Outside of some moderate rain amounts, and a few thunderstorms, the main threat will be a surge of winds along and behind the frontal passage. Sustained winds look to range between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph. High temperatures on Saturday are expected to be warm in the low to mid-70s. The cold front will pass out of our region by Sunday morning with high-pressure building in and sticking around most of next week. Winds will continue to diminish on Sunday but will still be breezy. A much cooler and drier air mass will build into the region on Sunday with highs expected to peak in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Monday through Wednesday, with clouds and a few showers making a return late next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows to range between 37-50 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, some storms, windy and warm. Highs around 70 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, cool and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Monday-Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

Have a great rest of your day and weekend!