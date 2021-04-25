Winds continue to clear the skies

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Clouds have been decreasing this afternoon as the low pressure system continues to pull offshore. Winds are gusting over 25 mph and will slightly pull back this evening. As the high pressure builds in, we will still continue to have winds out of the West on Monday. This will keep temperatures in the low to mid 60’s with blue skies above.

Once the high pressure sits along the East Coast on Tuesday, it will bring in southern warmth causing our temps Tuesday to be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. This warm air will stay over us for a couple of days with Wednesday expected to be the hottest.

Clouds begin to build back on Thursday ahead of a cold front. It will pass through the area by the end of the week giving us a chance of showers on Thursday and isolated showers Friday. Our temperatures return closer to normal over the weekend as we begin to dry out.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Northwest winds 10-12 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Lows will be in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

Monday: Sunny skies. Light breeze with an occasional gust. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & mild. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with clouds increasing. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Enjoy your week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro