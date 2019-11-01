Winds continue after the storm

While showers and storms come to a close, the winds remain.

Strong if not damaging winds likely overnight as a strong cold front pushes through the area with wind gusts up to 60 mph within the most torrential storms. Be sure to tie down trash cans or any other object outside that could blow away. Leaves on the trees will also scatter about as these high winds pass through the area.

Heavy rains are also likely with this storm system moving through the region. We may see up to 2 inches of heavy rainfall. While flooding is a concern across Central Penn., we may see high water in a few areas. Water ponding on the road will be an issue too, along with low visibility with the storm passing by.

Friday through things exit out, winds will continue to blow with some gusts up to 40 mph. Even though temperatures will reach into the 50’s Friday afternoon, expect temperatures to feel as they are in the 40’s if not 30’s.

Winds will begin to calm hopefully by Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50’s. It will be a beautiful day to rake all the leaves that have or will fall from the trees. You will still need a jacket, though, as it will always be a bit chilly.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday night: Heavy rains with strong to damaging winds as the storm system passes over the region. Lows will drop into the 30’s and 40’s. Winds will be out of the west at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Friday: Clouds clearing out across the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies will be in the forecast along with less wind. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Monday: Anticipate mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Tuesday: Plan for partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Wednesday: Watch for broken clouds with a slight chance of an isolated sprinkle of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Thursday: Skies will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen