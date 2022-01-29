Winds begin to die down for our Sunday

Good Saturday! Low pressure to the northeast and a strong high pressure to the southwest will cause us to see gusty winds for our Saturday night. Most of the lows across the area will drop into the 20’s, however, with wind chills being in the single digits and dropping below zero in the mountains will make it feel a lot cooler than the outside temperature. Saturday night could be the coldest night so far this winter. Winds will begin to die down Sunday morning. But a wind chill advisory will remain in effect for the higher elevations. As we head into Sunday a low pressure will begin to move into our area that could spark up some upslope snow showers across the Allegheny Front. As this low move in we will see an increase in cloud cover for Sunday. Temperatures for our Sunday will be a bit warmer than they were Saturday but we will continue to see temperatures below normal. High pressure will begin to take control on Monday, bringing in dry conditions and above normal temperatures. On Wednesday a low will approach, bringing some moisture to parts of the area with it. We could start to see showers heading into our Wednesday night. Thursday we will continue to see showers and this could prompt some flooding concerns across the Alleghenies as snow begins to melt.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Dry, but chilly, wind chills struggle to get out of the single digits. Mostly clear with W winds gusting between 25-35 mph. Lows will be in the teens.

SUNDAY: PM MTN. snow with mostly cloudy skies and south light winds. Highs in the lower 30’s and lows in the teens to lower 20’s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with NE winds with light winds and highs in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with lows in the lower to mid 20’s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to upper 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with, PM showers and highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

THURSDAY: Rain showers with mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Highs in the mid to upper 50’s and lows in the lower to upper 30’s.

FRIDAY: AM showers and gradually clearing up, starting to see a warm-up. Winds continue to stay gusty at times. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s and lows in the teens to mid 20’s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid 30’s and lows in the upper 20’s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward