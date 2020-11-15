Winds and rains in store for Sunday

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and the counties of Rockingham, Pendleton, Western Grant, Western Mineral, Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett, and Somerset Counties. The alert also includes the City of Harrisonburg, Va. Winds later today will gust up to 50 mph as a cold front passes. The advisory expires at 7 p.m. EST Sunday. A shower or two may bring severe winds exceeding 60 mph for the area at large. Otherwise, expect a quarter of an inch of rain with blustery conditions.

Clouds clear, and winds continue overnight into Monday. Breezy conditions Monday will make the daytime highs feel like they were in the 40s instead of the 50s. Another push of cold air will filter in on Tuesday with a few flurries into the mountains west. Bitterly cold temperatures will arrive Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 20s while highs will only reach into the 40s.

Temperatures will be on the rise from there, with the 50s on Thursday and 60s next Friday and Saturday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast: