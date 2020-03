Will we see record-breaking temps on Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD SUNDAY! IT HAS BEEN A BEAUTIFULLY, WARM DAY AND THE MILD AIR WILL BE STICKING AROUND FOR A FEW MORE DAYS. THIS EVENING IT WILL BE MOSTLY CLEAR AND NOT AS CHILLY AS LAST NIGHT, WITH MOST PLACES IN THE 30S TO LOWER 40S. MONDAY WILL CONTINUE DRY AND WARM AS SOME FORECAST MODELS CONTINUE TO ADVERTISE HIGHS NEAR OR AROUND 70S. MONDAY NIGHT CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE AS A STORM WITH THE TRAILING COLD FRONT LIKELY REACHES THE REGION BY TUESDAY EVENING. THERE WILL BE SOME SHOWERS SURROUNDING THE STORM, BUT RAIN AMOUNTS LOOK TO BE ON THE LIGHT SIDE. THERE APPEARS TO BE TWO WAVES OF SHOWER ACTIVITY, ONE BEING TUESDAY MORNING, WITH ADDITIONAL SHOWERS DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING WITH THE COLD FRONT. ANY AND ALL SHOWER CHANCES ARE FORECAST TO END BY MIDNIGHT AS THE COLD FRONT SLOWLY DROPS SOUTH OF OUR AREA. AS FAR AS TEMPERATURES, MONDAY NIGHT WILL BE VERY MILD WITH LOWS IN THE MID-40S TO LOWER 50S AND TUESDAY WILL MOST LIKELY REACH THE 60S TO NEAR 70 AGAIN. A BIT OF COOLER AIR LOOKS TO ARRIVE BEHIND THE FRONT, SO TUESDAY NIGHT’S LOWS SHOULD BE IN THE 40S

BY MIDWEEK, THE AFOREMENTIONED COLD FRONT STALLS TO OUR SOUTH BEFORE RETREATING NORTH AS A WARM FRONT WEDNESDAY AND BRINGING A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS LATE IN THE DAY. HIGH PRESSURE WILL QUICKLY BUILD BEHIND WEDNESDAY’S COLD FRONT AND SLIGHTLY COOLER TEMPERATURES AND DRIER AIR WILL ACCOMPANY THE HIGH. BY THE END OF THE WEEK, ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING A CHANCE OF RAIN CHANCES AND MILDER TEMPERATURES ONCE AGAIN TO THE AREA.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND NOT AS COLD. LOWS IN THE MID-30S TO MID-40S.

MONDAY: SUNNY AND WARM. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S TO LOWER 70S.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S AND LOWER 60S

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS NEAR 50 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK!