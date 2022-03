Tonight, high clouds will move in, but they will be high cirrus clouds, so temperatures will still be chilly and in the 20s and 30s. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally.

This weekend a warming trend is in the forecast and that warmth looks to extend into early next week. Cooler and more seasonable temperatures for March will arrive locally by at least mid-week. There are also a few chances for rain showers and not snow showers as it stands now. Have a great weekend everyone! – ssumner@localdvm.com