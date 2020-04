Wet weather tonight carries into Saturday but is the day a washout?

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY FRIDAY! AFTER A COLD AND PARTLY CLOUDY START TO THE DAY, CLOUDS ARE HERE TO STAY FOR THIS EVENING, ALONG WITH LIGHT SHOWERS DEVELOPING WITH THE PASSING OF A WEAK STORM SYSTEM. TEMPERATURES, UNLIKE LAST NIGHT, WILL STAY ABOUT 10-15 DEGREES MILDER WITH THE CLOUDS AND SHOWERS AROUND. FORECAST OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE IN THE 40S, WITH SOME LOWER 50S AROUND THE BELTWAY. THE WEAK STORM SYSTEM BRINGING THE OVERNIGHT RAIN, WILL LINGER INTO SATURDAY MORNING BEFORE MOVING OUT TO SEA. SKIES WILL THEN TURN PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY BY SATURDAY AFTERNOON, BUT A GUSTY BREEZE FROM THE NORTHWEST WILL ALSO RETURN AND TEMPERATURES WILL STAY IN THE 50S. HIGH-PRESSURE BUILDING IN SATURDAY NIGHT WILL ALLOW LIGHTER WINDS AND MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES, SO FREEZING TEMPERATURES MAY BE AROUND ONCE AGAIN.

ON SUNDAY, WE’LL SEE AN INCREASE IN CLOUDS AS THE DAY PROGRESSES, BUT CONTINUE TO KEEP THINGS DRY UNTIL THE LATE EVENING AND OVERNIGHT HOURS. ANOTHER WEAK STORM WILL BE MAKING ITS WAY INTO THE DEEP SOUTH AND DEPENDING ON HOW FAR NORTH IT TRACKS WILL DICTATE RAIN AMOUNTS ON MONDAY. CURRENTLY, THE THINKING IS THAT WE WE’LL SEE SOME LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS/DRIZZLE, SO RAIN AMOUNTS LOOK TO BE LIGHT. AS THE STORM STRENGTHENS OFFSHORE LATE MONDAY, EXPECT THE WINDS TO PICK UP. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN AT OR BELOW NORMAL THROUGH THE LONG TERM PERIOD BUT WILL MODERATE SLIGHTLY OVER THE COURSE OF THE WEEKEND.

TONIGHT: OVERCAST AND RAINY. LOWS IN THE 40S AND LOWER 50S.

SATURDAY: EARLY SHOWERS THEN PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS, MILDER. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: EARLY SHOWERS THEN PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SOME LIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH P.M. RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

FRIDAY: MORNING SHOWERS THEN CLEARING BY AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S AND LOWER 70S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!