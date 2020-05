Wet weather returns, with really cold temps to follow on Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TODAY’S WEATHER HAS BEEN SPECTACULAR UNDER MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND NO PRECIPITATION. TONIGHT WILL BE MAINLY DRY AND MOSTLY CLEAR EARLY ON, BUT AS HIGH-PRESSURE STARTS TO MOVE OFFSHORE TONIGHT, CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE AND A LIGHT WESTERLY WIND WILL HELP TO KEEP TEMPERATURES HOLDING IN THE 40S TO NEAR 50 DEGREES AROUND THE BELTWAY. ANOTHER STORM AND ITS ASSOCIATED COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH OUR AREA ON FRIDAY INCREASING SHOWER CHANCES THROUGH THE EVENING. GENERALLY, A QUARTER TO A HALF INCH OF RAIN IS EXPECTED, WITH THE HIGHER AMOUNTS OVER THE ALLEGHENY MOUNTAINS. AS COLDER AIR RUSHES IN BEHIND THE FRONT FRIDAY EVENING, THERE WILL BE A TRANSITION FROM RAIN TO SNOW SHOWERS IN THE MOUNTAINS WITH MINOR SNOW ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE. MUCH COLDER AIR WILL ARRIVE OVERNIGHT FRIDAY ON THE HEELS OF THE SHOWERS AS THEY MOVE OUT TO SEA BY MIDNIGHT. AS A RESULT, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WATCH AND WARNING FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY INTO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO FALL INTO THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S, WITH MIDDLE TO UPPER 30S ALONG THE I-95 CORRIDOR

THE WEEKEND STARTS OFF COLD AND BREEZY UNDER VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES. MOST AREAS WILL SEE TEMPERATURES HOLD IN THE 40S TO MIDDLE 50S, WHICH IS APPROXIMATELY SOME 20 TO 25 DEGREES BELOW NORMAL! SATURDAY NIGHT, WINDS WILL RELAX ENOUGH TO BRING ABOUT ANOTHER ROUND OF FROSTY TEMPERATURES UNDER MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES. ONCE AGAIN, SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION WILL CERTAINLY BE AT RISK, ESPECIALLY IN THE SHELTERED VALLEYS WHERE IT WILL BE THE COLDEST. SUNDAY WILL START OFF DRY, BUT CLOUDS AND SOME SHOWERS LOOK TO MAKE A RETURN TO THE AREA BEFORE MOVING EAST OF THE BAY SOMETIME ON MONDAY. HIGH PRESSURE WILL THEN BUILD ACROSS THE REGION FOR THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK, WITH CONTINUED CHILLY TEMPERATURES. HIGHS THROUGH THE EXTENDED TIME PERIOD WILL REMAIN IN THE 60S, WITH SOME DAYS STRUGGLING TO REACH 60, WHILE LOWS WILL BE IN THE 40S AND 30S ON THE CALMER NIGHTS.

TONIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. LOWS IN THE 40S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY EARLY, WITH SHOWERS ARRIVING BY MID-MORNING. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS LATE SUNDAY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S SATURDAY AND CLOSER TO 60 DEGREES ON SUNDAY.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!