Wet weather more prominent for the local area

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! THE SLOW STORM SYSTEM SOUTH OF OUR AREA HAS MOVED INLAND, BUT IT CONTINUES TO PRODUCE WIDESPREAD FLOODING TO SOUTHERN VIRGINIA AND INTO THE CAROLINAS. AS FOR US, THE RAIN CONTINUES TO INCH CLOSER TO OUR REGION AND SHOULD MOVE IN DURING THE EVENING. I’M NOT EXPECTING HEAVY RAIN OVERNIGHT, JUST SOME LINGERING LIGHT SHOWERS AS TEMPERATURES STAY IN THE 60S. AS WE END THE WORK WEEK, THE WEAKENING STORM TO OUR SOUTH WILL GRADUALLY SETTLE OVER WEST VIRGINIA THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY, RESULTING IN AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. THE GOOD NEWS; HOWEVER, IS THAT WE’RE NOT EXPECTING SEVERE WEATHER WHEN IT COMES TO TALKING ABOUT THUNDERSTORMS. AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPS EACH DAY WILL BE IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOW 80S, WITH FRIDAY BEING THE SLIGHTLY WARMER AND MORE HUMID DAY OF THE TWO.

IN THE LONG TERM, SATURDAY THE WEATHER IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE TO BE UNSETTLED AS THE SLOW STORM IS DIRECTLY OVER THE AREA. AS A RESULT, THE HUMIDITY WILL CONTINUE TO BE HIGH AND THE CHANCE OF SHOWERS ALONG WITH THE THREAT OF STORMS, IN THE FORECAST. AS THE STORM MOVES FAR ENOUGH AWAY SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY, WE’LL SEE AN OVERALL IMPROVEMENT IN OUR WEATHER; HOWEVER GIVEN THE MORE TROPICAL-LIKE AIR MASS IN PLACE, WE AT THE WDVM WEATHER CENTER, CAN`T RULE OUT THE POSSIBILITY OF A FEW THUNDERSTORMS SUNDAY AFTERNOON. THE HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO PERSIST INTO THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK, BEFORE A COLD FRONT HELPS TO CLEAR OUR SKIES, LEADING TO LESS HUMID CONDITIONS BY NEXT WEDNESDAY.

TONIGHT: SHOWERS DEVELOPING. PATCHY FOG AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS IN THE 60S.

THURSDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 80.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S LOWER 90S.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 90.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!