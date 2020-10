Wet weather is on the way to end our week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! IT HAS BEEN A MOSTLY SUNNY, MILD AND BREEZY DAY AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT THAT IS HEADING IN OUR DIRECTION. CLOUDS LOOK TO MOVE IN OVER THE ENTIRE AREA TONIGHT AS SOME LIGHT SHOWER ACTIVITY CLOSES IN ON THE REGION. THE ENHANCED CLOUD COVER WILL HELP TO KEEP US MILD AS OVERNIGHT LOWS HOLD MOSTLY IN THE 50S. RAIN SHOWERS WILL BE WITH US FOR MOST OF THE DAYLIGHT HOURS ON FRIDAY, BEFORE GRADUALLY PUSHING OFFSHORE. RAIN AMOUNTS, AT THIS TIME, SEEM TO AVERAGE AROUND A HALF AN INCH, WITH A FEW PLACES ALONG AND EAST OF I-95 GETTING TO THAT ONE-INCH POTENTIAL. SO FRIDAY, YOU’LL NEED THE UMBRELLAS EARLY AND THE WINTER JACKETS LATE. IN TERMS OF TEMPERATURES, OUR AREA WE’LL SEE DAYTIME HIGHS IN THE 50S AND OVERNIGHT LOWS DROP INTO THE 30S. AS A MATTER OF FACT IN THE MOUNTAINS AND SHELTERED VALLEY LOCATIONS FRIDAY EVENING, FOLKS THERE COULD SEE SOME PATCHY FROST AS THE THERMOMETER HOVERS AROUND FREEZING!

OVER THE WEEKEND, A PERIOD OF BENIGN FALL WEATHER IS IN THE CARDS AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS ACROSS THE NORTHEAST. EXPECT MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES AGAIN SATURDAY, LEADING TO ANOTHER CHILLY NIGHT, AS FROST CONCERNS REPEAT ITSELF SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING. SUNDAY, HIGH PRESSURE WILL MOVE OFF OUR COAST, ALLOWING FOR SLIGHTLY MILDER TEMPERATURES TO HEAD BACK TO THE AREA.

TONIGHT: CLOUDS AND SOME SHOWERS/DRIZZLE ARRIVE. LOWS RANGE FROM 44-58 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, RAINY, AND COOL. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SATURDAY: SUNNY AND CHILLY HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW MOUNTAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH AN ISOLATED SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.