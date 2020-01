Wet weather ends your week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! CLOUDS HAVE BEEN INCREASING ALL DAY AS A STORM SYSTEM SENDS US RAIN OUR WAY THIS EVENING. SO WHILE PERIODS OF RAIN ARE LIKELY OVERNIGHT, SO WILL MILDER TEMPERATURES. FORECASTED OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE PROJECTED TO BE IN THE 40S, SO IT WILL CERTAINLY BE MILD COMPARED TO LAST NIGHT. THE STEADY RAIN EXPECTED OVERNIGHT, WILL WIND DOWN FRIDAY MORNING, BEFORE PICKING UP LATER IN THE DAY. A STORM WILL SHIFT EASTWARD BY FRIDAY EVENING, USHERING IN ADDITIONAL WIDESPREAD RAIN FRIDAY NIGHT AND INTO SATURDAY. OVERALL, WE’LL MAXIMIZE RAIN TOTALS FRIDAY EVENING AROUND 1.25 TO 1.50 INCHES ACROSS SOUTHERN MARYLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN VIRGINIA. CERTAINLY, YOU’LL WANT TO HAVE YOUR UMBRELLA HANDY.

OVER THE EARLY PART OF THE WEEKEND, THE THERMOMETER WILL BE WELL ABOVE NORMAL FOR EARLY JANUARY, BUT BY THE END OF THE WEEKEND WE’LL SEE A RETURN TO NORMAL TEMPS. THE REASON FOR THE SUNDAY COOL DOWN, IS THAT A COLD FRONT WILL PASS OFF OUR COAST SATURDAY EVENING, ALLOWING FOR THE CHILLY AIR TO BUILD IN BEHIND THE FRONT. UPSLOPE SNOW IS POSSIBLE ON SUNDAY AS WESTERLY WINDS SET UP SHOP ALONG THE ALLEGHENY FRONT, BUT THE REST OF THE AREA SHOULD REMAIN DRY. HIGH PRESSURE MOVES IN THROUGH MONDAY, BUT WE HAVE A QUICK-HITTING SYSTEM THAT WILL RACE THROUGH THE AREA ON TUESDAY. SOME LIGHT RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE, BUT NO ACCUMULATION OF SNOW IS EXPECTED.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH RAIN DEVELOPING. LOWS:38-45. SOUTH WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY WITH PERIODS OF RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 50S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

MONDAY: ISOLATED MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS, OTHERWISE MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW RAIN OR SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S TO MID 40S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND SLIGHTLY MILDER. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!