Wet for part of the weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! AFTER SOME EARLY MORNING SHOWERS/SPRINKLES, WE ENDED UP HAVING A DRY AFTERNOON, BUT SHOWERS LOOK TO COME BACK OVERNIGHT. AT TIMES, MODERATE TO PERHAPS EVEN LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN IS POSSIBLE, WITH THE BEST CHANCE FOR THE HEAVIEST RAIN NEAR THE ALLEGHENY HIGHLANDS OF WEST VIRGINIA AND WESTERN MARYLAND HEADING INTO SATURDAY MORNING. DUE TO THE POTENTIAL OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE MOUNTAINS, THERE IS ALSO THE THREAT FOR ISOLATED FLOODING, AS WELL. WE’LL KEEP YOU UPDATED HERE AT THE WDVM WEATHER CENTER IF ANY FLOODING IS OCCURRING IN YOUR AREA.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND, PATCHY FOG AND ISOLATED TO SCATTERED SHOWERS ARE IN THE FORECAST, AS A WARM FRONT LIFTS NORTH ACROSS OUR AREA SATURDAY NIGHT. THE WARM FRONT WILL TRY TO CONTINUE TO LIFT NORTH ON SUNDAY, AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT THAT IS EXPECTED TO BRING ADDITIONAL PRECIPITATION ACROSS OUR REGION. THERE COULD BE A FEW THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS OUR REGION, BUT THAT WILL DEPEND ON A FEW THINGS OCCURRING, WHICH TO THIS POINT, STILL IS YET TO BE DETERMINED. BY SUNDAY EVENING THE COLD FRONT WILL MOVE OUT TO SEA, ALLOWING FOR NICER WEATHER TO MOVE IN SUNDAY NIGHT. WITH REGARDS TO TEMPERATURES, SATURDAY APPEARS TO BE COOLER OF THE TWO DAYS THIS WEEKEND, STAYING IN THE 50S, BUT BY SUNDAY, AS A WARM FRONT LIFTS FURTHER NORTH AND AWAY FROM THE AREA, EXPECT OUR TEMPS TO BE SOME 20 DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL, IN THE 70S! DRIER AND SUNNIER WEATHER RETURNS FOR THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK, WITH TEMPERATURES DROPPING TO THE 60S MONDAY AND 50S TUESDAY.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH RAIN DEVELOPING, ISOLATED RUMBLE OF THUNDER AND SOME PATCHY FOG. LOWS IN THE UPPER 40S AND LOWER 50S.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS, DRIZZLE AND MORNING FOG. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWER AND POSSIBLE THUNDERSHOWER. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS BY EVENING. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, COOL AND RAINY. DECREASING CLOUDS AND OVERNIGHT CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S AND LOW 50S.

THURSDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

