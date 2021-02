Wet and icy roads and overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! TONIGHT, A ONE STORM WILL TRACK UP THE APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS, WHILE ANOTHER STORM TRACKS UP THE MID-ATLANTIC COAST. AT THIS TIME, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES OUT FROM CARROLL COUNTY, MARYLAND WEST TO EASTERN ALLEGANY, MARYLAND AND EXTENDING ALONG THE I-81 CORRIDOR SOUTH TO SHENANDOAH, PAGE AND RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTIES IN VIRGINIA. AN ICE WARNING HAS ALSO BEEN ISSUED, BUT CURRENTLY IS ONLY FOR GARRETT AND FAR INLAND ALLEGANY COUNTIES IN MARYLAND. THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT, THE LACK OF A VERY COLD AIR SOURCE WILL LIKELY RESULT IN RISING TEMPERATURES FOR MANY AREAS OVERNIGHT. THIS WILL MEAN MORE RAIN IN THE ADVISORY AREAS AND MORE FREEZING RAIN/ICE IN THE WARNING REGION. ALL MOISTURE WILL QUICKLY EXIT TUESDAY MORNING, AS DRIER AIR AND PERHAPS EVEN SOME BREAKS IN THE CLOUD COVER ARRIVE DURING THE AFTERNOON. TEMPERATURES THIS EVENING WILL BE IN THE 30S AND TOMORROW ARE FORECAST TO RISE INTO THE 40S BEFORE COLDER AIR RETURNS TUESDAY NIGHT.

MOST OF WEDNESDAY LOOKS TO BE DRY, BUT BY NIGHTFALL, CLOUDS WILL BE BACK ON THE INCREASE AS THE NEXT STORM HEADS OUR WAY OVERNIGHT. THIS STORM LOOKS TO START OUT AS SNOW, WITH A WINTRY MIX COMING FOR MANY AND EVEN A CHANGEOVER TO PLAIN RAIN ACROSS SOUTHERN MARYLAND, AS SOME WARMER AIR BRIEFLY TAKES OVER DURING THE DAY ON THURSDAY. DETAILS FOR THE LATE WEEK STORM ARE STILL GETTING FINE-TUNED, SO STAY WITH THE WDVM WEATHER TEAM ALL WEEK AS WE HELP YOU NAVIGATE THE SITUATION. BY FRIDAY MORNING, ALL PRECIPITATION COMES TO AN END, AS THE STORM LIFTS TO OUR NORTH AND THE ASSOCIATED COLD FRONT MOVES EAST. WINDS WILL TURN GUSTY OUT OF THE NORTHWEST BY FRIDAY AFTERNOON, GENERATING UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS ACROSS THE ALLEGHENIES INTO FRIDAY NIGHT. TEMPERATURES FRIDAY NIGHT TEMPERATURES WILL CRASH INTO THE TEENS AND 20S, WITH THE GUSTY WINDS DELIVERING WIND CHILLS POTENTIALLY BELOW ZERO ALONG THE RIDGES WITH SINGLE DIGITS TO TEENS POSSIBLE ELSEWHERE. SUNNIER SKIES WILL BUILD INTO THE REGION ON SATURDAY.

TONIGHT: RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 32-40 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS EXITING IN THE MORNING. HIGHS IN THE 30S AND 40S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

THURSDAY: WINTRY MIX. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 30S AND 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!