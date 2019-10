Welcome showers around overnight into Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD SUNDAY! A COLD FRONT WILL CONTINUE TO ADVANCE IN OUR DIRECTION THE REST OF THE DAY AND NIGHT, BRINGING POCKETS OF SHOWERS TO THE AREA. TONIGHT SOME ON AND OFF SHOWERS WILL BE SEEN AND FELT, ESPECIALLY IN THE MOUNTAINS, BUT RAIN AMOUNTS LOOK TO BE AROUND OR LESS THAN .50”. GIVEN THE OVERCAST SKIES AND CHANCE OF SHOWERS, TEMPERATURES WILL NOT BE AS COOL AS THE LAST TWO EVENINGS, STAYING IN THE LOW TO MID-60S. ON MONDAY, THE AFOREMENTIONED COLD FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH THE AREA, BRINGING ABOUT ANOTHER ROUND OF RAIN. AT THIS TIME, COMPUTER MODELS ARE NOT SHOWING A SOAKING RAIN, BUT ON AVERAGE, RAIN AMOUNTS LOOK TO ONCE AGAIN BE AROUND A .50”. MONDAY NIGHT, THE PRECIPITATION LOOKS TO END, BUT WE WON’T SEE IMMEDIATE CLEARING, BUT INSTEAD SEE MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES.

THE LONG RANGE NOW SEEMS A BIT UNCERTAIN AS MULTIPLE FACTORS COME INTO PLAY. THE FIRST IS THAT MONDAY’S FRONT STAYS CLOSE ENOUGH TO THE AREA, THAT WE STILL SEE A MOSTLY CLOUDY SKY AND SOME SHOWERS WITH A NORTHEAST WIND ON TUESDAY. THE FRONT THEN MOVES OUT INTO THE ATLANTIC, BUT AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE DEVELOPS ON THE FRONT AND POTENTIALLY BECOMES SUBTROPICAL WHILE STAYING JUST OFF OUR COAST MID-WEEK. THAT SECOND FACTOR WOULD THEN KEEP US VARIABLY CLOUDY ON WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY, WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS BOTH DAYS. LASTLY, A STRONG COLD FRONT MOVES OUT OF THE UPPER PLAINS LATE THURSDAY AND INTO FRIDAY, AS THE MEANDERING AREA OF LOW-PRESSURE ( WHICH MAY BE TROPICAL) STAYS OFF THE MID-ATLANTIC COAST. THAT WOULD PLACE US IN A DRY-SLOT BETWEEN THE TWO SYSTEMS, LEADING TO POTENTIALLY DRY FRIDAY. AS THE COLD FRONT GETS CLOSER TO OUR AREA SATURDAY, IT WILL BE RAPIDLY WEAKENING. WHILE A FEW SHOWERS CAN’T BE RULED OUT WITH THE FRONT’S PASSAGE SATURDAY, THERE IS A DECENT CHANCE THAT THE FRONT COMES THROUGH DRY. SINCE IT IS SO FAR OUT IN TIME AND THE LONG-RANGE MODELS WILL FLUCTUATE ON THE OUTCOME OF THE FRONT, I AM KEEPING A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS IN FOR SATURDAY. TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK ARE FORECAST TO BE CLOSE TO NORMAL DURING THE DAY ( IN THE UPPER 60S AND LOWER 70S) AND IN THE 50S AT NIGHT.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. PATCHY FOG LOWS: 57-67. LIGHT NORTH WIND.

MONDAY: AM FOG, THEN CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S TO LOW 70S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME MORNING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 70.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR A SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK!