Week starts hot; then cools quickly

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mix of clouds. Slight chance of showers to our North & West regions before midnight. Lows will be in the low 70’s.

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s with a heat index close to 100 degrees. Rain showers or storms towards the evening.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Possibly heavy at times and rainfall amounts near a half inch. Temperatures dropping during the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, a few clouds building late. Highs will be in the mid 80’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro