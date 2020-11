Wednesday looking quite wet for the area

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! TONIGHT A COLD FRONT WILL MOVE CLOSER TO THE AREA, ALLOWING FOR MORE CLOUDS TO DEVELOP AND PERHAPS A FEW SHOWERS MAINLY IN AND AROUND THE SHENANDOAH VALLEY AND BLUE RIDGE AREAS. TEMPERATURES THIS EVENING WILL BE MILD, IN THE 50S AND 60S, WITH THE CLOUD COVER PRESENT. TOMORROW, FORECAST MODELS SHOW A GOOD AMOUNT OF PRECIPITATION MOVING INTO OUR BACKYARD, AS A MATTER OF FACT, IT COULD BE A PRETTY WIDESPREAD SOAKING RAIN BRINGING US THE POTENTIAL OF UP TO TWO INCHES TO THE REGION. SINCE RAINFALL HAS BEEN LACKING THE LAST TWO WEEKS, FLOODING DOES NOT APPEAR TO BE A WIDESPREAD ISSUE, ALTHOUGH ISOLATED INSTANCES ARE STILL POSSIBLE IF ANY OF THE HEAVIEST RAIN BANDS FALL OVER THE SAME AREA. THE HEAVIEST RAIN IS FORECAST TO EXIT OFF THE COAST BY MIDDAY THURSDAY AS THE FRONT AND ETA’S MOISTURES MOVES INTO CENTRAL VIRGINIA, BUT SOME DRIZZLE AND SPOTTY SHOWERS ARE STILL POSSIBLE LATE THURSDAY AFTERNOON. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, THE COLD FRONT WILL BE FAR ENOUGH SOUTH, THAT DRIER AND SUNNIER SKIES WILL RULE THE ROOST, ALTHOUGH OUR TEMPS WILL CERTAINLY NOT BE AS WARM AS THEY HAVE BEEN. THE NICE WEATHER WILL NOT STICK AROUND; HOWEVER; AS MORE SHOWERS ARE FORECAST TO MAKE A RETURN SUNDAY.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS RANGE FROM 46-60 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: RAIN. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

THURSDAY: EARLY SHOWERS WITH SOME LATE CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

MONDAY: PASSING SHOWER; OTHERWISE VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH MOUNTAIN MIX. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR WEEK!