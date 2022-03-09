Good Wednesday! Tonight, a weak area of high pressure will start to build in and with light winds and some low-level moisture, some areas of fog are possible. If fog does form in areas to the west of the Blue Ridge Mountains; however, it may be in the form of freezing fog, as lows are forecast to range between 28 and 38 degrees. Thursday and Friday will be a couple of dry days, with the thermometer rebounding to near normal temperatures for early March, as highs reach between the low-mid 50s across the lower elevations and mid-high 40s across the higher elevations. Friday night clouds will be on the increase, but the night will start out dry. When the precipitation does break out after midnight it should largely fall in the form of rain, but some snow may start to mix in along the Allegheny Front by daybreak Saturday. Saturday this strong system, looks to bring a combination of rain, followed by snow as the threat of damaging winds ahead of and especially behind the frontal passage. Lastly, dangerous wind chills overnight Saturday into Sunday morning may be seen in parts of the area, so winter is certainly not over. That said, following the system on Saturday, high pressure builds in, and temperatures look to rebound into the 50s and possibly 60s on Monday through the middle of next week.

Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast starting tonight and carrying into midday Thursday. No need for the umbrella in the short term. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows range from 28-38 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mix to snow and end by afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy with a passing shower. Highs near 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Have a great and safe night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner