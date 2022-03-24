Good Thursday! Tonight, there will still be scattered showers and thundershowers as a cold front pushes through the region. The main threats with any thundershower this evening would be brief gusty winds and small hail. In the wake of the front, we’ll see gradually clearing skies and overnight temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 40s with lower 50s along the Bay. Friday will start off with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will be increasing throughout the afternoon and evening. The weather will be dry until well after sunset when some upslope rain and snow showers are possible. Temperatures Friday afternoon will be cooler than we had on Thursday and range between the middle to upper 50s west of the Blue Ridge to the lower to middle 60s east of the Blue Ridge mountains. Upslope rain and snow showers will continue Friday night for the highest elevations where a couple of inches may accumulate (especially on the grass) at and above elevations above 2000 feet, late Friday night through Saturday night. After some scattered showers Saturday, Sunday looks to be much improved with mainly sunny skies. A continuation of bright and sunny skies is in the forecast for Monday as temperatures continue to be chilly and in the 40s during the day. By Tuesday, temperatures on Tuesday will start to gradually increase getting to around 50 degrees, with continued warming into midweek. With the warming temperatures, next week isolated to scattered rain showers are possible to make a return.

Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for tonight. Scattered showers are possible right up until the midnight hour before gradual clearing takes shape. Have a great night, regardless of the showers! – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Early showers then gradually clearing after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunny early with increasing clouds. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with mixed precipitation. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with overnight showers. Highs around 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy with an isolated shower. Milder. Highs near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs in the 60s.

Have a great and safe night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner