We end the week on a soggy note

Good Thursday! Tonight, as a storm system approaches the region, clouds and rain showers will develop as temperatures will be a bit warmer due to overcast skies. Expect a temperature range from the 40s near the mountains to near 60 degrees by the Chesapeake Bay. Another important impact that will begin to ramp up tonight will be the winds across the higher elevations, particularly the Allegheny Front as well as along the tops of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Friday, late morning into mid-afternoon the storm should bring us the best and heaviest chance of rain as it tracks throughout our area. Widespread 1 to 2 inches are expected across most areas with some localized higher amounts, particularly across the higher elevations along the Blue Ridge Mountains. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued Areal Flood Watches until 3 pm Friday and Coastal Flood Warnings until 8 am Saturday. Along with the rain, damaging winds are possible and a High Wind Warning is in effect until late Friday afternoon. The heaviest rains and strongest winds will begin to diminish by late Friday afternoon/evening. Saturday looks to be drier than Friday, but we’ll still see showers and breezy conditions. Temperatures for the period will start out warmer before cooling off a few degrees into the low to mid-60s for the start of the weekend. Halloween Day looks to be partly cloudy and good for all the trick-or-treaters who are excited to receive some candy. Weak high pressure will be in control to start next week, all before another system brings more rain later next week.

Tonight: Showers develop. Lows to range between 51-61 degrees.

Friday: Periods of heavy rain. Highs around 60 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. Highs around 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs around 50 degrees.

Thursday: Cloudy with light showers. Highs around 50 degrees.

