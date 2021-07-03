Wave of heat to begin the week

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Chance of an early shower, then partly cloudy and calm overnight. Lows near 60 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the 80s.
Monday: Sunny and hot with highs around 90 degrees.
Tuesday: Hot and humid with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 90s.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 90s.
Thursday: Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers or storms. Highs in the 80s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80’s.
Have a great holiday weekend!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro