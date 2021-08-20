Watching Henri this weekend

Today's Forecast

by: , WDVM Meteorologist

Posted: / Updated: 





Good Friday! Some additional showers and thunderstorms may fire this afternoon in the Shenandoah Valley, as extensive cloud cover will keep high temperatures capped in the upper 70s in the mountains and by the water and lower 80s elsewhere. Mostly cloudy skies look to also temper the level of instability which would offset any thunderstorm threat. Heading into the evening variably cloudy skies will be seen and mainly dry conditions look to prevail. Forecasted low temperatures are looking to stay in the low 70s along and east of I-95, with 60s elsewhere. Tomorrow, uncertainty looms around the track of Henri. If Henri moves a little further east our weekend weather will improve dramatically; however, there is still some uncertainty with the exact track of the storm. Regardless of the track of Henri, some scattered showers are still possible with a system to our west. Whatever showers that do occur, should taper off overnight with the exception of far northeastern Maryland, where Henri would be closest to the region. Sunday, the system to our west should look to cross the I-95 corridor giving that area the best chance for more wet weather. Next week, the general weather pattern looks to get hotter which in turn will help in bringing about daily afternoon scattered storms





Tonight: Variably cloudy with patchy fog. Lows range from 67-77.





Weekend: Variably cloudy with isolated scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.





Monday: Partly cloudy. Mountain storms. Highs in the 80s.





Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hotter. Highs in the 90s.





Wednesday-Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered to isolated storms. Highs in the 90s.





Have a great rest of the day!





  • Meteorologist Scott Sumner


		

					

	


	


			
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

	
	
			

							
Share this story

						

		

	


	

	
	

	 	
	


	
	


		

		

		

			


	
			

		


		


	
	
	

	
			
		
		
	
	
			
		

		
	
	
	
	
			

				

	

		
		Trending Stories