Watch for fog overnight into Sunday morning

Calming winds overnight will give us a chance of fog. A few clouds will try to clear, but clouds will be back as we head into Sunday morning. A few breaks in the clouds may help us rise into the 80’s Sunday with another warm day with clouds increasing Monday.

Rain should arrive late Monday into Tuesday morning. Watch for shower activity during the day on Tuesday. Precipitation will likely carry over into Wednesday. A possible shower early Thursday morning before a return to a hint of sunshine. In general, rainfall amounts will range from a quarter to three-quarters of an inch, with some locations getting up to an inch. Much needed soaking rains may keep drought conditions from the region and lessen the current rainfall deficit outside and west of D.C.

A cold front will bring nice changes to the weather as we head later this week. High temperatures will return into the 60’s next weekend along with those chilly lows in the 40’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: A mix of clouds with areas of fog. Lows will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be calm.

Sunday: A mix of clouds with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with rain to come late. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Wednesday: Rain showers continue. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with an early morning shower. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen