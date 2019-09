Warming weekend with fall temps ahead

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! IT WAS A MUCH COOLER DAY TODAY THEN THE PAST COUPLE OF AFTERNOONS, AS A BACKDOOR COLD FRONT DROPPED SOUTH OF OUR AREA. AS QUICKLY AS THE FRONT DROPPED SOUTH, IT WILL SLOWLY LIFT NORTHWARD OVERNIGHT AND INTO SATURDAY. DUE TO A MOSTLY CLOUDY SKY, OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL STAY IN THE 60S.

ON SATURDAY, CLOUDS MAY TAKE A BIT OF TIME TO BREAK, BUT AROUND MIDDAY HEATING WILL COMMENCE IN THE WAKE OF BREAKING CLOUDS AND THE PRESENCE OF A COLD FRONT APPROACHING THE AREA. THIS, IN TURN, SHOULD BE ENOUGH TO KICK OFF A FEW SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING HOURS, THOUGH LACK OF HIGH INSTABILITY SHOULD PRECLUDE AN APPRECIABLE SEVERE WEATHER RISK. IF AN ISOLATED STRONGER STORM WERE TO DEVELOP, IT WOULD LIKELY BE IN THE I-81 CORRIDOR SOUTH OF THE EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA PANHANDLE, WHERE THE MOST HEATING IS EXPECTED. HIGH TEMPERATURES FOR SATURDAY ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S TO LOWER 80S, BUT COULD BE A TOUCH WARMER WHERE CLOUDS BREAK SOONER, AND A TOUCH COOLER WHERE THEY LINGER LONGER. SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY, THE FRONT WILL DROP SOUTHWARD AND WEAKEN, AS HIGH PRESSURE AND DRY WEATHER MAKE A RETURN.

WARMER WEATHER WILL CONTINUE TO FILTER INTO THE REGION THROUGH SUNDAY AND INTO NEXT MONDAY. ANOTHER COLD FRONT WILL APPROACH FROM THE WEST DURING THIS TIME, KEEPING US UNSEASONABLY WARM. HIGHS ON MONDAY MAY FLIRT WITH 90 IN A FEW AREAS BEFORE THIS FRONT PASSES THROUGH THE AREA. THANKFULLY, RAIN CHANCES ARE SLIM WITH THIS FRONT AND CAN LOOK FORWARD TO THE SLIGHT COOL DOWN THAT WILL FOLLOW. REGARDING THE TROPICS… POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE 9 IS FORECAST BY THE SPAGHETTI MODELS TO EITHER JUST GRAZE THE EAST COAST OF FLORIDA, OR STAY COMPLETELY OFFSHORE AND ONCE AGAIN IMPACT THE BAHAMAS ISLANDS, WHERE A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT. WE’LL KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR FURTHER UPDATES.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS: 60-68. EAST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH ISOLATED MORNING SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COOLER. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!