Warming up dramatically this week

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! A STALLED FRONT TO WEST OF THE REGION HAS BROUGHT PLENTY OF CLOUDS TO THE AREA ALONG WITH MILD TEMPS., AS THE WINDS HAVE BEEN OUT OF THE SOUTH TODAY. WHILE MOST OF THE REGION HAS REMAINED DRY, A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS COULD BE SEEN OVER OUR EXTREME NORTHWEST AREAS EARLY THIS EVENING ALONG WITH SOME PATCHY FOG. OVERNIGHT LOWS ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE 50S. FOR MUCH OF THE WEEK, THE STORMY WEATHER WILL BE CONFINED TO THE NORTH, SOUTH, AND WEST, WHILE OUR AREA REMAINS DRY. TEMPERATURES WILL ALSO RUN ROUGHLY 10 TO 15 DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL, WITH DAYTIME HIGHS RANGING IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOW 80S.

LATE IN THE WEEK, A COLD FRONT WILL PUSH ACROSS THE REGION BRINGING MORE CLOUDS AT FIRST, THEN SHOWERS AND PERIODS OF LIGHT RAIN OVER THE WEEKEND. ONCE THE FRONT DROPS TO OUR SOUTH, COOLER AIR WILL SLOWLY PROGRESS INTO OUR BACKYARDS, THEN BECOMING SOME 5 TO 10 DEGREES COOLER THAN NORMAL.

TONIGHT: MAINLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS RANGE FROM 50-60 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED MOUNTAIN SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SPRINKLES/ SPOT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SPOT SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A FEW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH MOUNTAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!