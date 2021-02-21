Warming trend on its way

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Light winds out of the South. Lows into the upper 20’s.

Monday: Snow/Mix in the morning changing to all rain by afternoon. Highs will be in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies. Highs will be near 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and very mild. Highs will be in the upper 50’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 40’s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the mid 40’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be into the 50’s.

Enjoy the week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro