Warming temperatures and rain will return mid week

Good Saturday! Winds will start to die down as we head into the midnight hour. Snow showers across the area will taper off as the sun begins to set. This evening, a Canadian high pressure will start to build into the area from the west. Temperatures for tonight will dip down into the teens and lower 20’s. Tonight’s lows will likely be the coldest night for the next seven days. As the high settles in, we will still see chilly conditions for our Sunday. We start pretty chilly Sunday before warming up into the 40’s this afternoon. Lows for Sunday night will dip down to the 20’s and 30’s. The Canadian High pressure will begin to move offshore as we head into Monday, allowing temperatures to soar into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. We will continue to see dry conditions and an increase of cloud cover as a frontal system begins to approach Monday night. Showers will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. A low-pressure system will start to move in, bringing rains to the area Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will warm up due to a warm advection. We will begin to dry for our Wednesday. Temperatures will then drop back into the 30’s to 40’s due to the exiting cold front. Another chance for us to see rain will be heading into Thursday. Models are still showing a bit of uncertainly when it comes down to the precipitation type. We can see a mixture of rain and snow heading into the latter half of the week.

7 day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies still chilly! Lows in the teens to lower 20’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with a warm-up. Highs are in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s and lows in the lower to upper 50’s.

TUESDAY: Showers with cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s and lows in the lower to upper 50’s.

WEDNESDAY: AM showers with gradual clearing. With mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to upper 60’s with lows in the lower to upper 30’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with PM showers and possible mixing. Highs in the lower 40’s and lows in the lower 30’s to upper 30’s.

FRIDAY: AM mixing with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s.



Enjoy the rest of your weekend!!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward