Warming on up into the 70s!

Nice and sunny conditions continue over the next 5 days or so. Temperatures will continue to rise into the 60s, if not 70s, over the next 6 days. Low to mid-70s are expected this weekend, but clouds are likely to increase at some point next week.

High pressure will keep us sunny and dry throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend, but surface high pressure will begin to break down early next week, bringing forth clouds and excess moisture. Low temperatures will continue to raise the mercury, and the clouds will keep us warmer from Sunday onward.

As we go into next week, clouds will build, nights will be well above the average going rate as significantly more humid air comes into the area. While the first round of rain does not appear to have significant forces coming with it, it will come shortly behind it. Midweek onward into next weekend may be rather wet. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast: