Warmer temperatures overnight

Happy weekend everyone! Today was another dry and chilly day with plenty of sunshine for our area. We will have a dry day tomorrow, but by the beginning of the workweek, there will be a chance for some sprinkles. A low-pressure system will pass offshore on Monday, bringing a chance of showers for the coastal areas along the Chesapeake. Those of us who are farther inland will only see an increase of clouds from this system as the rain will not spread too far past the shoreline. After the passing of this system, temperatures look to become closer to the average for this time of the year, and we could see temperatures hit in the mid-to-upper 50's.

By the end of the workweek, we will have our next chance for rain. A cold front will pass through the area Friday morning, and it will funnel in arctic air behind it. The timing of the arrival of the front will be crucial in determining what areas could see a rain-to-snow transition. Evening showers on Friday and into early Saturday morning have the highest potential to include some snow, especially in the higher elevations. Following these showers on Friday, Saturday will be mainly dry throughout the day, but temperatures will drop once again into the 40s.